Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $690.17.

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Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.9%

SPOT stock opened at $536.13 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 80.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 45 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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