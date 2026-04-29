Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $565.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $600.00 to $565.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.15% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $525.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $665.54.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.45. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,758,773.68. This represents a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue, EPS and MAU growth came in ahead of estimates, supporting the view that core subscription metrics remain healthy. MarketBeat Q1 earnings & call

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue, EPS and MAU growth came in ahead of estimates, supporting the view that core subscription metrics remain healthy. Positive Sentiment: New product/partnership momentum: Spotify expanded into fitness with a global Peloton content deal (1,400+ classes for Premium), which diversifies content and engagement beyond music. That helped attract buyers after the pullback. Bloomberg: Peloton partnership

New product/partnership momentum: Spotify expanded into fitness with a global Peloton content deal (1,400+ classes for Premium), which diversifies content and engagement beyond music. That helped attract buyers after the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive (KeyCorp, Rosenblatt, Barclays kept overweight/buy stances despite trimming targets), creating a floor of institutional support and encouraging dip-buying. Benzinga: analyst moves

Some analysts remain constructive (KeyCorp, Rosenblatt, Barclays kept overweight/buy stances despite trimming targets), creating a floor of institutional support and encouraging dip-buying. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing AI/content policy debate — reports that Spotify has no clear plan to label AI‑generated music raise reputational and product questions, but the near‑term financial impact is uncertain. Digital Trends: AI music labeling

Ongoing AI/content policy debate — reports that Spotify has no clear plan to label AI‑generated music raise reputational and product questions, but the near‑term financial impact is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop is mixed (Fed on hold expectations, yields elevated), which keeps investor risk appetite uneven for growth names like Spotify. Yahoo Finance market update

Macro backdrop is mixed (Fed on hold expectations, yields elevated), which keeps investor risk appetite uneven for growth names like Spotify. Negative Sentiment: Key near‑term headwind — Spotify gave Q2 operating‑income and paid‑subscriber guidance below Street expectations. That guidance triggered the earlier sharp selloff and remains the primary negative catalyst. Reuters: weak Q2 guidance

Key near‑term headwind — Spotify gave Q2 operating‑income and paid‑subscriber guidance below Street expectations. That guidance triggered the earlier sharp selloff and remains the primary negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Ad‑revenue softness and cautious commentary on advertising trends were highlighted on the call and in media coverage — investors worry ad weakness could persist and limit near‑term upside. MarketBeat: ad revenue concerns

Ad‑revenue softness and cautious commentary on advertising trends were highlighted on the call and in media coverage — investors worry ad weakness could persist and limit near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst price‑target cuts and mixed ratings (Cantor Fitzgerald cut to $430/neutral; Pivotal to $400/hold) reinforce downside risk and contributed to volatility. Benzinga: target changes

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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