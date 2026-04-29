Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $580.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $640.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPOT. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $673.93.

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Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $11.89 on Wednesday, hitting $446.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,019. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.45. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.Spotify Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In related news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,758,773.68. This represents a 50.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Spotify Technology by 80.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 45 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue, EPS and MAU growth came in ahead of estimates, supporting the view that core subscription metrics remain healthy. MarketBeat Q1 earnings & call

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue, EPS and MAU growth came in ahead of estimates, supporting the view that core subscription metrics remain healthy. Positive Sentiment: New product/partnership momentum: Spotify expanded into fitness with a global Peloton content deal (1,400+ classes for Premium), which diversifies content and engagement beyond music. That helped attract buyers after the pullback. Bloomberg: Peloton partnership

New product/partnership momentum: Spotify expanded into fitness with a global Peloton content deal (1,400+ classes for Premium), which diversifies content and engagement beyond music. That helped attract buyers after the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive (KeyCorp, Rosenblatt, Barclays kept overweight/buy stances despite trimming targets), creating a floor of institutional support and encouraging dip-buying. Benzinga: analyst moves

Some analysts remain constructive (KeyCorp, Rosenblatt, Barclays kept overweight/buy stances despite trimming targets), creating a floor of institutional support and encouraging dip-buying. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing AI/content policy debate — reports that Spotify has no clear plan to label AI‑generated music raise reputational and product questions, but the near‑term financial impact is uncertain. Digital Trends: AI music labeling

Ongoing AI/content policy debate — reports that Spotify has no clear plan to label AI‑generated music raise reputational and product questions, but the near‑term financial impact is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop is mixed (Fed on hold expectations, yields elevated), which keeps investor risk appetite uneven for growth names like Spotify. Yahoo Finance market update

Macro backdrop is mixed (Fed on hold expectations, yields elevated), which keeps investor risk appetite uneven for growth names like Spotify. Negative Sentiment: Key near‑term headwind — Spotify gave Q2 operating‑income and paid‑subscriber guidance below Street expectations. That guidance triggered the earlier sharp selloff and remains the primary negative catalyst. Reuters: weak Q2 guidance

Key near‑term headwind — Spotify gave Q2 operating‑income and paid‑subscriber guidance below Street expectations. That guidance triggered the earlier sharp selloff and remains the primary negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Ad‑revenue softness and cautious commentary on advertising trends were highlighted on the call and in media coverage — investors worry ad weakness could persist and limit near‑term upside. MarketBeat: ad revenue concerns

Ad‑revenue softness and cautious commentary on advertising trends were highlighted on the call and in media coverage — investors worry ad weakness could persist and limit near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst price‑target cuts and mixed ratings (Cantor Fitzgerald cut to $430/neutral; Pivotal to $400/hold) reinforce downside risk and contributed to volatility. Benzinga: target changes

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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