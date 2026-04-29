Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $720.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $750.00 to $720.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 61.98% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $695.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $647.68.

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Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $10.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $444.49. 3,555,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,876. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.23 and a 200 day moving average of $548.45.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. This trade represents a 50.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,736,450,000 after acquiring an additional 89,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,869,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,247,042,000 after acquiring an additional 149,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,863,821 shares of the company's stock worth $1,663,024,000 after buying an additional 133,108 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,512 shares of the company's stock worth $1,547,890,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,450,881 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,251,000 after buying an additional 647,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue and EPS came in ahead of consensus, and Spotify reported healthy MAU/subscriber trends that underpin longer‑term growth assumptions. BusinessWire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue and EPS came in ahead of consensus, and Spotify reported healthy MAU/subscriber trends that underpin longer‑term growth assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Product/partnership progress: Spotify is pushing into fitness content (Peloton tie‑up and curated fitness hub), which helps diversify engagement and monetization beyond music. Bloomberg: Peloton Partnership

Product/partnership progress: Spotify is pushing into fitness content (Peloton tie‑up and curated fitness hub), which helps diversify engagement and monetization beyond music. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest and analyst support remain — several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even while cutting targets, leaving meaningful upside in many models (e.g., Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, KeyCorp still at buy/overweight). That creates a base for bargain‑hunting after the post‑earnings selloff. Benzinga: Analyst Updates

Institutional interest and analyst support remain — several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings even while cutting targets, leaving meaningful upside in many models (e.g., Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, KeyCorp still at buy/overweight). That creates a base for bargain‑hunting after the post‑earnings selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Street model tweaks: Erste raised FY2026/2027 EPS estimates modestly, which supports an improved earnings trajectory but contrasts with near‑term guidance weakness. MarketBeat: Analyst Estimate Changes

Street model tweaks: Erste raised FY2026/2027 EPS estimates modestly, which supports an improved earnings trajectory but contrasts with near‑term guidance weakness. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q2 guidance — Spotify forecast Q2 operating income and premium subscriber additions below many analysts’ expectations, which triggered the sharp post‑earnings selloff and remains the dominant bear case for near‑term multiples. Reuters: Q2 Guidance Miss

Weak Q2 guidance — Spotify forecast Q2 operating income and premium subscriber additions below many analysts’ expectations, which triggered the sharp post‑earnings selloff and remains the dominant bear case for near‑term multiples. Negative Sentiment: Ad‑revenue softness and subscriber concerns — coverage highlights slowing ad growth and questions about whether recent price increases will sustain premium additions, pressuring near‑term top‑line momentum. TheStreet: Ad/Subscriber Concerns

Ad‑revenue softness and subscriber concerns — coverage highlights slowing ad growth and questions about whether recent price increases will sustain premium additions, pressuring near‑term top‑line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts — several firms trimmed targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Barclays, Guggenheim, Rosenblatt, Pivotal, others). While many ratings remain positive, the broad cut in targets reflects elevated uncertainty about near‑term margins and ad recovery. Benzinga: PT Cuts

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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