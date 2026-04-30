Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $735.00 at UBS Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $760.00 to $735.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.75% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target (down from $800.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $695.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $645.36.

Get Spotify Technology alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $446.13. 2,164,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $500.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.72.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In other news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total value of $9,864,842.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,773.68. This trade represents a 50.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Universal Music’s decision to sell roughly half of its Spotify stake while boosting its own buyback program reduces a major shareholder overhang and signals confidence in buybacks that could support SPOT’s share price. Article Title

Universal Music’s decision to sell roughly half of its Spotify stake while boosting its own buyback program reduces a major shareholder overhang and signals confidence in buybacks that could support SPOT’s share price. Positive Sentiment: Spotify rolled out “Verified by Spotify” artist badges to help listeners distinguish human artists from AI-generated content — a product-level move that addresses a rising content-quality risk and could protect user trust and engagement. Article Title

Spotify rolled out “Verified by Spotify” artist badges to help listeners distinguish human artists from AI-generated content — a product-level move that addresses a rising content-quality risk and could protect user trust and engagement. Positive Sentiment: Some sell-side firms remain constructive: Canaccord set a $720 price target (still a buy), and Benchmark/researchers kept buy ratings despite trimming targets — these highlight a segment of bullish investor conviction that the company’s long-term growth and margin roadmap justify higher valuations. Article Title

Some sell-side firms remain constructive: Canaccord set a $720 price target (still a buy), and Benchmark/researchers kept buy ratings despite trimming targets — these highlight a segment of bullish investor conviction that the company’s long-term growth and margin roadmap justify higher valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group modestly raised FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts for Spotify, reflecting some upside to profitability expectations but not dramatic near-term revision. Article Title

Erste Group modestly raised FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts for Spotify, reflecting some upside to profitability expectations but not dramatic near-term revision. Negative Sentiment: Multiple major brokers cut price targets after Q1 results and guidance (JPMorgan and Goldman among them lowered targets to ~$600; others cut more sharply), reflecting worries about slowing subscriber momentum, weak ad revenue, and heavy AI investments that pressure near-term margins. This analyst downdraft triggered the recent sell-off and remains the primary negative driver. Article Title

Multiple major brokers cut price targets after Q1 results and guidance (JPMorgan and Goldman among them lowered targets to ~$600; others cut more sharply), reflecting worries about slowing subscriber momentum, weak ad revenue, and heavy AI investments that pressure near-term margins. This analyst downdraft triggered the recent sell-off and remains the primary negative driver. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to Q1: despite beats in EPS and MAUs, guidance and ad-revenue softness spooked investors — headlines drove rapid re-pricing and lower consensus targets. Article Title

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here