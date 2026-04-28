Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $495.82, but opened at $445.00. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $436.3760, with a volume of 2,424,237 shares changing hands.

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Trending Headlines about Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on top- and bottom-line metrics: Spotify reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for Q1, with solid margin and net‑income progress that confirms the company’s recent profit improvement. Read More.

Q1 beat on top- and bottom-line metrics: Spotify reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for Q1, with solid margin and net‑income progress that confirms the company’s recent profit improvement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Premium subscribers and new content initiatives remain growth levers: Spotify reported ~293M paying subscribers and is expanding into fitness via a global Peloton partnership (1,400+ classes) — a move to boost engagement and diversify monetization. Read More.

Premium subscribers and new content initiatives remain growth levers: Spotify reported ~293M paying subscribers and is expanding into fitness via a global Peloton partnership (1,400+ classes) — a move to boost engagement and diversify monetization. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product roadmap continues to expand beyond music (video, fitness, playlists/features), which could raise long‑term ARPU but adds near‑term execution and content costs. Read More.

Product roadmap continues to expand beyond music (video, fitness, playlists/features), which could raise long‑term ARPU but adds near‑term execution and content costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed: management forecast Q2 operating income and premium‑subscriber growth below expectations, signaling slower growth in North America and Europe and prompting the sharp selloff. Read More.

Q2 guidance disappointed: management forecast Q2 operating income and premium‑subscriber growth below expectations, signaling slower growth in North America and Europe and prompting the sharp selloff. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit forecast lower than analysts expected — operating income guidance (~€630M vs. ~€684M est. in some reports) was the most cited quantitative miss and undercut the earnings beat. Read More.

Profit forecast lower than analysts expected — operating income guidance (~€630M vs. ~€684M est. in some reports) was the most cited quantitative miss and undercut the earnings beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ad revenue softness flagged: management and several reports pointed to weaker-than-expected advertising trends, which pressures near‑term revenue and margin upside. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $692.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $501.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.22. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. This represents a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 45 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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