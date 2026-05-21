Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Trading Up 14.4% - Should You Buy?

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) traded up 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $483.94 and last traded at $495.90. 2,212,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,594,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.32.

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Key Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $645.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Trading Up 12.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.72, for a total transaction of $8,973,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,314.24. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,102 shares of company stock valued at $21,444,648. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $829,641,000 after acquiring an additional 286,844 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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