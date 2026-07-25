Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.7857.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sprinklr from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Karthik Suri sold 41,852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $215,119.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,111,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,712,966.08. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 143,654 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $761,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,419,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,121,707. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 324,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of CXM opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.60. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.29%.The firm had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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