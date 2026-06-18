Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sanjay Macwan Sells 27,277 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Macwan sold 27,277 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $144,568.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 552,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,544.90. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Sprinklr Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CXM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,248,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.59. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.89 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

More Sprinklr News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprinklr this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook.

Sprinklr recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, topping analyst expectations of $0.10, and revenue of $219.48 million also came in above estimates. The company said quarterly revenue rose 6.8% year over year, which supports the longer-term business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector.

ResultsCX, a customer experience management peer, announced Great Place To Work certification across eight countries. This is not a direct update on Sprinklr, but it highlights continued activity and recognition in the broader CXM sector. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. CEO insider filing

Multiple Sprinklr insiders, including CEO Rory P. Read, CTO Amitabh Misra, General Counsel Jacob Scott, and directors/executives Karthik Suri, Joy Corso, Sanjay Macwan, and Ragy Thomas, sold shares in recent filings. While the company said the sales were mainly tied to tax withholding from vested equity awards and some were executed under 10b5-1 plans, the cluster of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder class action notice from Robbins LLP suggests continued legal overhang for Sprinklr, which may add to pressure on the stock. Class action notice

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 11,204.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,530,827 shares of the company's stock worth $35,250,000 after buying an additional 4,490,746 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,681 shares of the company's stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 315,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company's stock worth $135,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,556 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,997,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 481,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company's stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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