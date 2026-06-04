Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at DA Davidson

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $7.81.

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Sprinklr Price Performance

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 796,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,120. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In related news, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 34,189 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $200,005.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 970,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,905.05. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 24,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company's stock.

Sprinklr News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprinklr this week:

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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