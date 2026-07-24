Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $9.92. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 20,156 shares traded.

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Sprott Focus Trust Stock Down 0.3%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprott Focus Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 71,664 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $690,124.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager owned 3,326,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,031,238.59. This represents a 2.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.93% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,450,730 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,112,000 after acquiring an additional 231,672 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 802,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 106,805 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,438 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 33,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company's stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed‐end management investment company trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker FUND. Externally managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, the trust offers investors targeted exposure to publicly traded companies that generate revenue through precious metals royalty and streaming agreements. By focusing on this segment, the trust provides a specialized approach to gaining potential income and capital appreciation tied to gold, silver and other base metal production.

The investment strategy centers on assembling a diversified portfolio of royalty and streaming firms with long‐life assets, stable cash flow profiles and strong growth outlooks.

Further Reading

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