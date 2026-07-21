Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$178.70 and traded as low as C$146.20. Sprott shares last traded at C$147.20, with a volume of 20,531 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Sprott from C$230.00 to C$204.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sprott from C$192.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sprott from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$205.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SII

Sprott Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$168.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$178.70.

Sprott (TSE:SII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$198.75 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Sprott's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company's closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company's branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

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