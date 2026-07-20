Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.8750.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 8.18%.Sprout Social has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,412.76. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LB Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,510,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 893,502 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 714,089 shares of the company's stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 629,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 20,382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 471,087 shares of the company's stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 468,787 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 626,762 shares of the company's stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 448,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social NASDAQ: SPT is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social's platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company's product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Further Reading

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