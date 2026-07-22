Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFM. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.62.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 110,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,538. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $165.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,954.04. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,860.10. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,881 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company's stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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