Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.320-5.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.320-1.360 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts: Sign Up

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,698,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,931. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Melius Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $393,755.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,938,924.34. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $818,140.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 80,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,833.98. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,750 shares of company stock worth $10,566,838. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.5% during the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $74,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sprouts Farmers Market, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sprouts Farmers Market wasn't on the list.

While Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here