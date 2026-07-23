SPX Technologies (SPXC) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $640.3420 million for the quarter. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.150 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $566.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.62 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.98%. SPX Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect SPX Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $218.88 on Thursday. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $173.33 and a 1-year high of $251.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPXC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SPX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $272.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPXC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 62.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

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