SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Trading 7.2% Higher - What's Next?

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII - Get Free Report) shares were up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.8380. Approximately 17,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 72,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSII. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS Innovations International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Loop Capital set a $7.00 price target on SS Innovations International in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SS Innovations International

SS Innovations International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $785.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94 and a beta of -1.96. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS Innovations International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

SS Innovations International Company Profile

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

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