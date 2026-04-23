SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 2054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.5050.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of SSAB in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SSAB in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSAB

SSAB Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.36.

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. SSAB had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, analysts expect that SSAB will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB Company Profile

SSAB OTCMKTS: SSAAY is a Swedish steel producer specializing in high-strength and wear-resistant steels. The company develops and manufactures steel products for customers in industries such as construction, automotive, mining and heavy transport. SSAB's key brands include Hardox® for abrasion-resistant steel, Strenx® for high-strength steel in structural applications and Docol® for advanced automotive steel solutions.

Founded in 1978 through the merger of Sweden's state-owned steelworks, SSAB was privatized in the mid-1980s and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange.

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