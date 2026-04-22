SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Shares of SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session's volume of 1,809 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.3501.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSAAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SSAB in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of SSAB in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSAB

SSAB Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. SSAB had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Equities research analysts expect that SSAB will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB Company Profile

SSAB OTCMKTS: SSAAY is a Swedish steel producer specializing in high-strength and wear-resistant steels. The company develops and manufactures steel products for customers in industries such as construction, automotive, mining and heavy transport. SSAB's key brands include Hardox® for abrasion-resistant steel, Strenx® for high-strength steel in structural applications and Docol® for advanced automotive steel solutions.

Founded in 1978 through the merger of Sweden's state-owned steelworks, SSAB was privatized in the mid-1980s and listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange.

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