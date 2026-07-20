SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.1250.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $69.56 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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