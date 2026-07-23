SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,334 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company's stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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