SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.930-7.250 EPS.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $530,125,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,527 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $267,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,096 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,962,140 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,530,000 after purchasing an additional 64,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $111,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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