SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.930-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.12.

View Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $66.95. 2,040,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,836. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SS&C Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SS&C Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SS&C Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here