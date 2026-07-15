SS&C Technologies' (SSNC) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. DA Davidson's price target suggests a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSNC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.12.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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