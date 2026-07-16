SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $1.6644 billion for the quarter. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 over the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $530,125,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,527 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $267,138,000 after buying an additional 76,096 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,962,140 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,530,000 after buying an additional 64,248 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $111,976,000 after buying an additional 1,052,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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