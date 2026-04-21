SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

SSE plc (LON:SSE - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,310.71 and traded as high as GBX 2,535. SSE shares last traded at GBX 2,495.39, with a volume of 575,640,313 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SSE from GBX 2,580 to GBX 2,925 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,997 to GBX 2,036 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SSE from GBX 2,510 to GBX 3,060 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 2,350 target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SSE from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,500 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,549.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSE

SSE Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,635.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,310.71.

Insider Activity at SSE

In related news, insider Martin Pibworth acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,423 per share, with a total value of £460.37. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SSE

SSE is a leading generator of renewables and flexible energy in the GB and Ireland markets, and one of the world's fastest-growing electricity networks companies. This includes onshore and offshore wind farms, hydro, electricity transmission and distribution networks, power stations, carbon capture and hydrogen, solar and batteries, as well as providing energy products and services for businesses and other customers. SSE's more than 14,000 employees are dedicated to delivering cleaner, more secure energy and ensuring a just transition to a net zero future.

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