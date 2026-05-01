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SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
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Key Points

  • SSE crossed below its 50-day moving average ($35.74), trading as low as $35.56 before last trading at $36.26 on a volume of 74,661 shares.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed—three Buy, two Hold and two Sell—resulting in an average rating of "Hold", with recent calls ranging from Zacks' "strong sell" to Morgan Stanley's "overweight".
  • SSE is a UK energy company with substantial renewables exposure; its 200-day moving average is $31.84 and its financials show moderate leverage (debt/equity 0.65) with near‑par liquidity (current ratio 0.97, quick ratio 0.89).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY - Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and traded as low as $35.56. SSE shares last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 74,661 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSEZY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of SSE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSE

SSE Trading Up 4.3%

The company's 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc OTCMKTS: SSEZY is a United Kingdom–based energy company engaged across the electricity value chain. Its principal activities include power generation, energy supply to residential and commercial customers, and ownership/operation of electricity networks. The company has a significant presence in renewable energy development alongside conventional generation, and it provides a range of energy-related services and infrastructure solutions.

On the generation side, SSE's portfolio spans both low-carbon technologies—such as onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric assets—and thermal generation that supports system reliability.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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