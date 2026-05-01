SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY - Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and traded as low as $35.56. SSE shares last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 74,661 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSEZY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of SSE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSE

SSE Trading Up 4.3%

The company's 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About SSE

SSE plc OTCMKTS: SSEZY is a United Kingdom–based energy company engaged across the electricity value chain. Its principal activities include power generation, energy supply to residential and commercial customers, and ownership/operation of electricity networks. The company has a significant presence in renewable energy development alongside conventional generation, and it provides a range of energy-related services and infrastructure solutions.

On the generation side, SSE's portfolio spans both low-carbon technologies—such as onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric assets—and thermal generation that supports system reliability.

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