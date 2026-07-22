SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,606.57.

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SSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,580 to GBX 2,925 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,060 price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 2,350 target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSE

SSE Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 2,476 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,597 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,767.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,400.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,490.58.

SSE (LON:SSE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 153.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 1,018.65 billion for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities analysts forecast that SSE will post 163.8865004 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSE

SSE is a leading generator of renewables and flexible energy in the GB and Ireland markets, and one of the world's fastest-growing electricity networks companies. This includes onshore and offshore wind farms, hydro, electricity transmission and distribution networks, power stations, carbon capture and hydrogen, solar and batteries, as well as providing energy products and services for businesses and other customers. SSE's more than 14,000 employees are dedicated to delivering cleaner, more secure energy and ensuring a just transition to a net zero future.

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