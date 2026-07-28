SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given "House Stock" Rating at Shore Capital Group

SSP Group (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

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SSPG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 180 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 262 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 719.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSPG

SSP Group Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 199.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 137.30 and a 1 year high of GBX 212.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,503.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.26.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (2) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 176.34 billion for the quarter. SSP Group had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. On average, research analysts predict that SSP Group will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSP Group

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first "street eats" concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

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