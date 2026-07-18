SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.11 and traded as high as GBX 189. SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 185.20, with a volume of 980,942 shares.

Get SSP Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 262 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 180 price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 719.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSPG

SSP Group Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,503.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.04.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 176.34 billion during the quarter. SSP Group had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Analysts forecast that SSP Group plc will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current year.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first "street eats" concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SSP Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SSP Group wasn't on the list.

While SSP Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here