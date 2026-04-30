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S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
S&T Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • S&T raised its quarterly dividend to $0.37 per share (a 2.8% increase), implying an annualized yield of 3.4%; the ex-dividend and record date is May 14 with payment on May 28.
  • The dividend appears secure: S&T has increased its payout for 13 years and pays out 42.5% of earnings, with analysts forecasting $3.84 EPS next year (an implied future payout ratio ≈37.5%).
  • The board authorized a $100 million buyback (up to ~6.2% of shares), and the company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates ($0.94 vs. $0.87), supporting ongoing shareholder-return initiatives.
  • Interested in S&T Bancorp? Here are five stocks we like better.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a 2.8% increase from S&T Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $43.91 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.71%.The company had revenue of $102.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of S&T Bank. Established as a banking organization in 1902 with the holding company formation following in the early 1980s, S&T Bancorp has built its reputation on delivering community-oriented financial services. The company operates under the NASDAQ ticker STBA, maintaining a focus on personalized banking solutions and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full suite of retail and commercial banking products.

Further Reading

Dividend History for S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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