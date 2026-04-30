S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a 2.8% increase from S&T Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

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S&T Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $43.91 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.71%.The company had revenue of $102.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of S&T Bank. Established as a banking organization in 1902 with the holding company formation following in the early 1980s, S&T Bancorp has built its reputation on delivering community-oriented financial services. The company operates under the NASDAQ ticker STBA, maintaining a focus on personalized banking solutions and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full suite of retail and commercial banking products.

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