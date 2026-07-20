S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

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View Our Latest Report on STBA

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company's fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $102.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.62 million. Analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. S&T Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company's stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of S&T Bank. Established as a banking organization in 1902 with the holding company formation following in the early 1980s, S&T Bancorp has built its reputation on delivering community-oriented financial services. The company operates under the NASDAQ ticker STBA, maintaining a focus on personalized banking solutions and local decision-making.

The company's main business activities encompass a full suite of retail and commercial banking products.

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