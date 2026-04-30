St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Earns "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target indicates a potential upside of 50.06% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STJ. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,870 to GBX 1,810 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,711 to GBX 1,686 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,700 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,475 price target on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James's Place presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,678.

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St. James's Place Stock Up 1.9%

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,199.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,266.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,340.04. St. James's Place has a one year low of GBX 943.40 and a one year high of GBX 1,575.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of £6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 99.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. James's Place had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 37.33%. Research analysts anticipate that St. James's Place will post 67.9947461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

St. James's Place Company Profile

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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