St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,790 by Analysts at Citigroup

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,810 to GBX 1,790 in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.06% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,700 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on St. James's Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on St. James's Place from GBX 1,711 to GBX 1,686 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,800 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,475 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James's Place currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,675.14.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STJ

St. James's Place Stock Performance

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,209 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.80. St. James's Place has a one year low of GBX 943.40 and a one year high of GBX 1,575.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,266.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,340.04.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 99.90 EPS for the quarter. St. James's Place had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that St. James's Place will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About St. James's Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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