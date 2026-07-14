St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,830 at Citigroup

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,790 to GBX 1,830 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.60% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on St. James's Place from GBX 1,686 to GBX 1,663 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on St. James's Place from GBX 2,050 to GBX 2,000 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,800 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,695.43.

Get St. James's Place alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STJ

St. James's Place Stock Performance

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,139.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,194.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,288.39. The firm has a market cap of £5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. St. James's Place has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,575.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73.

Insider Activity at St. James's Place

In other St. James's Place news, insider Penny James bought 8,418 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,182 per share, with a total value of £99,500.76. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

St. James's Place Company Profile

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider St. James's Place, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and St. James's Place wasn't on the list.

While St. James's Place currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here