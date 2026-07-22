St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,695.43.

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Several brokerages have issued reports on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,686 to GBX 1,663 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,790 to GBX 1,830 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 2,050 to GBX 2,000 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,800 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on St. James's Place

Insider Buying and Selling at St. James's Place

In other St. James's Place news, insider Penny James bought 8,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,182 per share, for a total transaction of £99,500.76. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. James's Place Stock Performance

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,058.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.80. St. James's Place has a one year low of GBX 1,050 and a one year high of GBX 1,575.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,183.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,276.72.

About St. James's Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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