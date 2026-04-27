St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.01 and last traded at $71.6140, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.01.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered St. Joe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on JOE

St. Joe Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.39.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.52%.The business had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. St. Joe's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $1,523,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,073,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,837,125.28. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $5,588,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in St. Joe by 43.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,664 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 44.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company NYSE: JOE is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe's core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

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