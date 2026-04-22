St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.21 and traded as high as $70.30. St. Joe shares last traded at $68.6560, with a volume of 199,305 shares changing hands.

Get St. Joe alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered St. Joe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of St. Joe in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, St. Joe has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOE

St. Joe Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.39.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.52%.The firm had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. St. Joe's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 21,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $1,523,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,073,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,160,837,125.28. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,588,638. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,959,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $294,866,000 after acquiring an additional 179,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $84,934,000 after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $59,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Nitor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,789,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company NYSE: JOE is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe's core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider St. Joe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and St. Joe wasn't on the list.

While St. Joe currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here