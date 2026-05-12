Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.7778.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. iA Financial set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $224.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Stag Industrial's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $3,671,482.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $988,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,260.18. The trade was a 96.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $5,345,904. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $77,174,000 after buying an additional 167,093 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $11,422,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 408.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,263 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

Further Reading

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