Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $224.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.54 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

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Stag Industrial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 1,153,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,635. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $3,671,482.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $160,316.80. This trade represents a 81.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $5,345,904. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stag Industrial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,539,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $347,261,000 after buying an additional 142,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,950,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $143,339,000 after acquiring an additional 162,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,418,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $125,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $105,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,227 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $69,889,000 after acquiring an additional 405,716 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Stag Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. iA Financial set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

Stag Industrial Company Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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