Stag Industrial (STAG) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2702 per share and revenue of $223.0410 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $224.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Stag Industrial's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stag Industrial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Stock Up 0.3%

STAG stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.97. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stag Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stag Industrial by 270.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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