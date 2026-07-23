Stagwell (STGW) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Stagwell to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $754.56 million for the quarter. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.120 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $704.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $700.48 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stagwell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 23,034,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,445,741.20. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 2,163,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $13,069,291.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,789 shares in the company, valued at $53,085.56. The trade was a 99.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STGW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stagwell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stagwell from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stagwell from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Stagwell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STGW

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

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