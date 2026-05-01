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Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Evercore

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Standard Lithium logo with Basic Materials background
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Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Shares of CVE SLI opened at C$5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$8.99. The business's 50 day moving average is C$5.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.86.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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