StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SARO. Truist Financial upgraded shares of StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of StandardAero from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

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StandardAero Stock Performance

SARO opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.97. StandardAero has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $291,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,397.12. This trade represents a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,837.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,451.52. The trade was a 27.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $529,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in StandardAero by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,081,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,040,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,002,000 after purchasing an additional 816,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,867,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,688,000 after purchasing an additional 522,203 shares in the last quarter.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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