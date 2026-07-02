Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Director Thomas Chorman Sells 50 Shares of Stock

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Chorman sold 50 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.51, for a total transaction of $17,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,414,012.16. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Standex International Stock Performance

SXI traded down $10.88 on Thursday, hitting $337.58. 58,196 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,399. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.27. Standex International Corporation has a twelve month low of $152.64 and a twelve month high of $363.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.16 million. Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SXI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Standex International from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.67.

View Our Latest Report on Standex International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,963.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Standex International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Standex International by 88.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Standex International by 26.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,604 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Standex International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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