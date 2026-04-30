Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

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Standex International Trading Up 7.9%

NYSE:SXI traded up $20.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.11. 277,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Standex International has a 52 week low of $139.26 and a 52 week high of $284.71. The firm's 50 day moving average is $261.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Standex International's payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.94, for a total transaction of $3,839,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,771,749.62. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.10, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,684.70. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,860. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Standex International by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Standex International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Standex International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,998 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $298.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Standex International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Standex International

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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