Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $269.14, but opened at $254.23. Standex International shares last traded at $255.9130, with a volume of 4,143 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standex International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $298.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standex International

Standex International Stock Up 4.2%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $221.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Standex International's payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,293,160. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.94, for a total transaction of $3,839,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,771,749.62. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,860. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Standex International by 37.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at $1,376,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Standex International by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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