Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a 1.2% increase from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

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Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:SWK opened at $87.42 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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