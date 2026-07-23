Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$94.62 and last traded at C$94.94, with a volume of 16302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.77.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$180.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$133.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$178.00 to C$171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$158.00 to C$132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$146.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$100.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$117.43.

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stantec news, Director Douglas Keith Ammerman acquired 681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$97.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,629.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 42,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$4,159,374.08. The trade was a 1.63% increase in their position. Also, Director Clayton Bock acquired 1,485 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$94.85 per share, with a total value of C$140,852.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$464,290.75. This represents a 43.55% increase in their position. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today's communities transcend geographic borders.

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