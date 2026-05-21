Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.69, but opened at $27.98. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $27.5830, with a volume of 585,033 shares traded. The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Star Bulk Carriers's dividend payout ratio is currently 202.74%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SBLK

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Star Bulk Carriers

Here are the key news stories impacting Star Bulk Carriers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Star Bulk reported first-quarter net profit of $58.5 million and beat earnings and revenue expectations, signaling stronger-than-expected performance in the dry bulk shipping market. Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Star Bulk reported first-quarter net profit of $58.5 million and beat earnings and revenue expectations, signaling stronger-than-expected performance in the dry bulk shipping market. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, up 35.1% from the prior $0.37 payout, which reinforces the stock’s income appeal and supports the bullish case for shareholders. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Net Profit of $58.5 Million for the First Quarter of 2026, and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 Per Share

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, up 35.1% from the prior $0.37 payout, which reinforces the stock’s income appeal and supports the bullish case for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: The COO sold 33,103 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, which may raise some investor caution but does not necessarily signal a change in outlook. Star Bulk Carriers NASDAQ: SBLK COO Sells Stock

The COO sold 33,103 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, which may raise some investor caution but does not necessarily signal a change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and valuation commentary note that SBLK has already had a strong run this year, so some traders may be weighing whether recent gains have already priced in the better results.

Insider Buying and Selling at Star Bulk Carriers

In other news, COO Nikolaos Reskos sold 33,103 shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $869,946.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 407,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,716,327. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,645. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,743 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company's stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp is a global shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of dry bulk commodities. The company owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk carriers, including Handymax, Supramax, Panamax and Capesize vessels. Its ships are designed to carry a broad range of cargoes, such as iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite and phosphate, catering to industrial and agricultural customers worldwide.

The company's vessels operate on major trade routes across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, connecting producers and consumers in Asia, Europe, North and South America.

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